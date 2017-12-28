Serbian Ambassador refused to receive a protest note at the Croatian FM

2017-12-28 21:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Serbian Ambassador to Croatia Mira Nikolic on Thursday refused to receive a protest note at the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia press service reports.

Nikolic informed her interlocutors that it was established, based on checks and interviews with a number of potential witnesses and participants in the event from which competent authorities took statements, that the motive of an incident in the village of Sonta in Serbia was not "the national affiliation of the injured party, or the perpetrators."

It is unclear how the incident could have received such a qualification, considering that persons of the same national affiliation (ethnic Croats) took part in it, the ambassador said.