Italian president dissolves parliament

2017-12-28 22:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Italian President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday, setting the country on the path to a national election likely in March that could lead to a hung parliament and a period of political turbulence, Bloomberg reports.

The head of state signed a decree ending the legislative sessions in both houses of parliament, according to an emailed statement from Mattarella’s office.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is scheduled to head a cabinet meeting on Thursday evening, when the government is expected to set the election for March 4. At a traditional end-of-year news conference earlier on Thursday, Gentiloni played down the risk of political turbulence ahead.