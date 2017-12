Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Philippines

2017-12-28 23:06 | www.trend.az | 1

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 302 km southeast of the city of General Santos, Mindanao island, Philippines, at a depth of 54 km early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Reuters reports.





Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news