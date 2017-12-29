Shuttle van crashes into downtown Seattle building, 6 injured

A shuttle van plowed down a busy sidewalk Thursday in the heart of Seattle's downtown retail district and crashed into the front of the Gap store, injuring six people, KOMO News reports.

Officers and medics responded to the scene, at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street, just before noon after receiving multiple reports of pedestrians struck.

Witnesses said the Shuttle Express van jumped the curb and struck several people who were walking along the sidewalk there.

Assistant Seattle Police Chief Marc Garth-Green said the van driver suffered some kind of medical emergency and lost consciousness before the crash. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reported to be in serious condition.