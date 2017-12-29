Apple apologises for slowing iPhones

Apple on Thursday apologised to its customers for slowing down performance of older iPhone models and said it would discount replacement batteries for some of its handsets, The Business Times reports.

The move by Apple responded to an uproar from iPhone users - and a series of lawsuits - after news of the battery problems stoked concerns the company was unfairly nudging consumers to upgrade.

"We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologise," Apple said in a message to customers on its website.

"We've always wanted our customers to be able to use their iPhones as long as possible. We're proud that Apple products are known for their durability, and for holding their value longer than our competitors' devices."