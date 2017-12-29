Zimbabwe unveils generous retirement package for Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ousted president Robert Mugabe will get a residence, a car fleet and private air travel as part of a new government-funded retirement package for former leaders, state media reported on Thursday (Dec 28), The Straits Times reports.

Mugabe will also be entitled to at least 20 staff members, including six personal security guards, all paid for from state coffers, according to details of the benefits published in The Herald newspaper.

The 93-year-old, who quit last month under popular pressure following a military takeover, is the first beneficiary of the generous measures unveiled on Wednesday by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

No monetary details were spelt out, but the country's constitution stipulates that an ex-president is entitled to a pension equivalent to the salary of a sitting president.