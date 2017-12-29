Fifteen dead in fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills Complex, many Injured

Fifteen people including 12 women died and nearly a dozen were injured in a major fire late on Thursday night at Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound that houses several offices and restaurants, NDTV reports.



Once an industrial area in central Mumbai's Lower Parel locality, the 37-acre premises houses a host of swanky restaurants that had moved in over the last few years to make it a popular nightlife destination.



The injured were rushed to the King Edward Memorial Hospital, or KEM, about three kilometres away. The hospital dean, Avinash N Supe, confirmed 14 deaths in the tragedy.



According to initial reports, the fire is suspected to have started at a restaurant, Mojo Bistro a little after 12.30 am on Thursday and spread quickly. Witnesses said the entire building was engulfed in flames in less than half-an-hour.



It took the fire department over two hours to control the blaze.

