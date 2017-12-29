Twelve dead after fire sweeps through Bronx apartment building

At least 12 people died in a four-alarm fire that raged through a Bronx apartment building on Thursday night, officials said, New York Post reports.

The deadly blaze at 2363 Prospect Ave. in the Belmont section of the borough began at about 7 p.m., according to fire officials.

It quickly spread to a 4-alarm blaze and 170 firefighters were trying to extinguish the flames that injured at least 15 people, authorities said.

Witness Xanral Collins said he feared small children were among the dead.