North Korean leader's public activity falls some 30 pct this year

2017-12-29 | www.trend.az

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reduced public appearances by about 30 percent this year with his inspections focused on military affairs, an analysis of news reports showed Friday, Yonhap reports.

Kim conducted 94 inspections between Jan. 1 and Dec. 28, compared with last year's 133, according to Yonhap News Agency's analysis of North Korea's state media reports. It marked the fewest public appearances since he took office in late 2011.

"Some analysis showed that this indicates that the regime has been stably controlled and (Kim) has strengthened internal solidarity, reducing the need for public activity," Lee Eugene, vice spokesperson at Seoul's unification ministry, told a briefing.

Military-related tours accounted for 44 percent, the largest portion, while inspections related to the economy came in at some 27 percent, it showed.