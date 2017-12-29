CBA: Azerbaijan to keep floating exchange rate in 2018 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

In 2018, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will maintain a floating exchange rate, given the ability to effectively absorb foreign shocks, said the bank's message.

“The Central Bank can, in small and limited volumes, intervene in the foreign exchange market in order to prevent short-term changes in the national currency rate, which are not a consequence of fundamental macroeconomic factors,” says the statement.