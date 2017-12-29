Kazakhstan's Qazaq Banki ratings remain on CreditWatch Negative

S&P Global Ratings’ said its ratings on Kazakhstan's Qazaq Banki (B-/Watch Neg/B, kzB+/Watch Neg/) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where it placed them on July 21.

On December 22, 2017, Qazaq Banki received a capital injection in the form of 8 billion tenge (about $24 million) Tier 2 subordinated debt from its shareholders. This capital injection, which the bank originally expected to receive in November, will significantly affect the bank's regulatory capital adequacy ratio (K2). It stood at 10.8 percent as of mid-December 2017 just above the regulatory minimum of 10 percent and developments in this ratio are critical for the CreditWatch resolution.

“We expect to have more clarity on the subordinated debt's positive impact on the bank's regulatory capital adequacy ratio when it is publicly reported on the regulator's website in January 2018,” S&P said in a message.