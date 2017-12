Azerbaijan’s Central Bank intends to keep inflation at low level

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) intends to keep inflation at 6-8 percent in 2018, says a CBA statement on main areas of monetary policy for 2018 and medium-term period, issued Dec. 29.