29 IS members detained in Turkey’s Ankara

2017-12-29 10:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twenty-nine members of the “Islamic State” terrorist group (IS) were detained as part of special operation conducted by the Ankara police, the Turkish media reported Dec. 29.

Reportedly, there are foreigners among the detainees and their citizenship has not been disclosed. The detained IS members will be deported from Turkey.

On Dec.1, 62 foreigners, who are members of the IS terrorist group, were detained in Istanbul.