Chinese company to create industrial mulberry growing park in Uzbekistan

2017-12-29

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 29

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

China’s Jiangsu Jiujiu Silk Co. Ltd. plans to create the Uzbek-Jiangsu industrial park for mulberry growing, production of cocoons and silk.

The Uzbek Labor Ministry said that the Chinese have been conducting the production of silk products in Uzbekistan’s “Jizzakh” Free Economic Zone since 2013.

The Chinese company’s President Zhu Lie said that the company plans to invest $100 million in the cultivation of prolific mulberry trees and cocoons, and the production of silk products.

The investments will help to improve the investment climate in the country, he said.