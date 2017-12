Fitch assigns outlook on Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna real estate fund

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan's Real Estate Fund Samruk-Kazyna (REFSK) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+' and a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(kaz)'.

"The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also assigned REFSK a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'B'," said the report.