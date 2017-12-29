Diplomatic work over Karabakh conflict conducted in full scale

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Rashid Shirinov - Trend:

Diplomatic work of the interested countries and guarantor states in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is conducted in a full scale, said Evgeny Mikhailov, Russian political analyst and expert on international issues.

He made the remarks in his interview with Azernews on December 28, while commenting on the outcomes of 2017 in the settlement of the prolonged Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We witness more frequent meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents. There is a regular exchange of views on the protracted conflict and, accordingly, ways to solve it are being suggested,” said the expert. He added that Russia wants to bring the parties to reconciliation as soon as possible due to the difficult situation in the Middle East.

Mikhailov further noted that soon, Armenia will have to return the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

“In my opinion, Azerbaijan has a more favorable position regardless of the political situation, and the security guarantor countries will gradually convince Armenia to return the territories it had occupied in the near future,” he said.

The expert reminded that Armenia is a small republic with a poor economy, squeezed between countries with which it does not want to compromise.

“The completely dependent on Russia country, which in the hope of receiving support from the West, signed a treaty with the European Union. This, by the way, was very negatively perceived by Russia,” said Mikhailov.