Ilham Aliyev calls on Azerbaijanis abroad to unite around Azerbaijanism idea for national interests

2017-12-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Azerbaijanis worldwide.

The president conveyed his best wishes regarding the Dec. 31 date - the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, which epitomizes such noble feelings as national unity and love of the Motherland.

“The fact that all our compatriots whose hearts always beat with a sense of love for their native land are attached to the Motherland, to national and spiritual values, and the further strengthening of their ties with Azerbaijan are always in the spotlight for our state. The consistent measures based on the ideology of Azerbaijanism put forward by national leader Heydar Aliyev have given an impetus to even closer unity of our compatriots living abroad, have significantly strengthened the role of Diaspora organizations in developing the mutually beneficial relations between our country and states of the world,” said Ilham Aliyev.

The president went on to say that today Azerbaijan has great economic, political and cultural potential.

"This potential opens up ample opportunities for us to adequately respond to the complex challenges of the time. Our country, which confidently continues its path as an independent state, has eliminated the impacts of the global financial and economic crisis, established sustainable social and economic development, and ensured sustainable social and political stability,” noted President Aliyev.

“We have made great strides in the implementation of transnational projects we have initiated ourselves. The signing of an agreement to extend the Contract of the Century with giant oil companies until 2050, the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and the completion of work on the section of the North-South transport corridor passing through our country have contributed to the progress of our republic and the welfare of our people, and enhanced the geostrategic importance of Azerbaijan in the world,” he added.

“The consistent and resolute position of our state in promoting intercultural dialogue and addressing universal human problems is approved on the international scene. The declaration of 2017 as a Year of Islamic Solidarity in our country, the successful hosting of the Fourth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and the Fourth Games of Islamic Solidarity have once again demonstrated to the whole world Azerbaijan’s commitment to multiculturalism and the traditions of tolerance,” said the president.

“We persistently strive to achieve the set goals for the comprehensive development of our Motherland. Diaspora organizations also face important tasks of expanding the international relations of our country, promoting our ancient and rich culture and suppressing provocative actions against Azerbaijan," President Aliyev said.

"Therefore, our compatriots living abroad should closely rally around the idea of Azerbaijanism in the name of protecting our national interests. I believe that your focused and joint activity will multiply our strength and make a weighty contribution to the speedy settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that worries us all, and restore the territorial integrity of our country,” noted the head of state.

“I wish you a strong will and organization on this path, and happiness and prosperity in your personal lives. Happy holidays!” added President Aliyev.

