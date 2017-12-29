Azerbaijan’s Central Bank proposes to create mechanisms for restructuring banking sector (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the need to create special mechanisms for restructuring the banking sector, the CBA said in the statement on the main directions of the monetary policy for 2018 and the medium-term period, published on its website Dec. 29.

The CBA will continue to address the problem of non-performing loans, restore and strengthen the financial stability of banks.