Philippine Police kill two mistaking them for gunmen

2017-12-29

Philippine police have killed two people who were rushing to hospital, mistaking them for gunmen on the run, BBC reports.

The officers were called to the scene of a shooting, but opened fire on a van which was carrying a wounded woman, a victim of the shooting, to hospital.

She and another passenger later died while two more were wounded.

It comes amid increased scrutiny of a police force already facing accusations of extra-judicial killings in President Duterte's war on drugs.

According to Philippine media, the ten policemen involved in the shooting, as well as the local chief of police, have been relieved of their duties.

Police had been called to the Mandaluyong suburb of Manila after a shooting during an argument between local residents.