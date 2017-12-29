Mayor of Dushanbe gave start to reconstruction of a number of communication facilities

As part of creative initiatives of the Mayor of Dushanbe city Rustami Emomali, there commenced the reconstruction of a number of communication facilities in the capital on December 27, Khovar reports.

According to the Department of Public Information and External Affairs at Dushanbe mayor’s office, at first, the Mayor Rustami Emomali took part in the ceremony of commencement of reconstruction and repair of the bridge intended for passing trains. This bridge is located at the intersection of Hofizi Sherozi Avenue of Ismoili Somoni district. According to the project, the bridge will be reconstructed and repaired in accordance with modern design and using high-quality materials. The reconstruction of the bridge will be carried out within the framework of instructions and orders of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation His Excellency Emomali Rahmon.

Here the Mayor also got familiar with the projects of 4 communication facilities of the capital.

During familiarization with the details of these projects, Rustami Emomali has instructed responsible persons to take into account all the necessary requirements that meet international standards in the course of their implementation and to pay special attention to the quality of the works in the course of reconstruction of these and other communication facilities.