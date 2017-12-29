Baku Higher Oil School rector: Year 2017 exceeded expectations

2017-12-29 12:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov gave an interview to mass media about the results of year 2017, which we offer to our readers.

Mr.Gasimov, we came to the end of the calendar year. How can you evaluate this year 2017 for Azerbaijan?

I think this year has been memorable for each of us, because Azerbaijan has signed up to historical events, especially in the oil and gas industry. In 2017, Azerbaijan has signed a new Production Sharing Agreement on joint development of the Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, opened Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, and our oil production reached two billion tons this year. Once more Azerbaijan has proved the leading position the country occupies in this field. Every Azerbaijani citizen shall be justifiably proud of these achievements.

What has the year brought to the Baku Higher Oil School?

This year will be remembered by great achievements for Baku Higher Oil School. The first success of the year was the most important event for us, namely the opening of our magnificent campus with the participation of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev on May 1. Then in July we bid farewell to our first graduates. At the same time, we admitted first Master students for the 2017/2018 academic year.

According to statistical data and compared to previous years, we have surpassed not only other higher education institutions, but also ourselves. Thus, according to the results of the entrance exams to higher education institutions held by State Examination Center, the highest passing score this year was 679 points, and this record belongs to BHOS. All prospective students applying to all three specialties at the Higher School were admitted after the first round of the exams.