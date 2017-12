Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow: 2 dead (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Three people were injured as a bus plowed into a public transport stop in Moscow, the Main Moscow Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, TASS agency reported Dec. 29.

"According to recent information, three people have been injured, while two have been successfully resuscitated," a source in the city’s law enforcement agencies said.