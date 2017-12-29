OIC condemns blast at supermarket in St. Petersburg

2017-12-29 12:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the blast occurred at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, the Russian Federation that injured at least 10 people, said the message from OIC.

“The OIC General Secretariat expressed its sadness over the heinous act and offered sincere condolences to the families of the wounded persons and wished them quick recovery. It further reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” said the message.

More than a dozen people were injured in an explosion at a St. Petersburg supermarket Dec.27.