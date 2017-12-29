Azerbaijan to use blockchain technology to regulate relations between banks, customers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will create a digital identification system for relations between banks and customers based on blockchain technology, according to the CBA’s statement on the main directions of the monetary policy for 2018 and the medium-term period, published in ‘Azerbaijan’ newspaper Dec. 29.

The CBA is actively studying blockchain technology and will implement a pilot project based on this technology.