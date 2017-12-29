A glance at Iran’s aluminum sector performance

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Over 194,900 tons of aluminum ingots were produced in Iran in the first seven months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Oct. 22, 2017).

The figure indicates a fall by 3 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the data of Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Iranian producers manufactured over 28,400 tons of aluminum ingots in the seventh calendar month (Sept. 22-Oct. 22), 2.3 percent less on a monthly basis.

About 140,400 tons of alumina powder was also produced in the country during the 7-month period, 2.3 percent more year-on-year.

At least 18,500 tons of alumina powder were produced in the country in the seventh Iranian calendar month, 8.9 percent less month-on-month, based on the ministry’s data.