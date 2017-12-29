Kazakhstan’s Grain insurance company avoids risks of capital base loss

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on Kazakh Grain Insurance Co. JSC to stable from developing. At the same time, S&P affirmed 'B' long-term issuer credit and insurer financial strength ratings, as well as 'kzBB+' national scale rating on the company.

The outlook revision stems from the opinion that the potential for both upside and downside dynamics of the ratings on the company is limited over the next year.

“Risks that we were concerned about in March 2017, when we assigned Grain Insurance a developing outlook, did not materialize. Grain insurance maintained its capital base”, S&P said in a message.