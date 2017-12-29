Uzbekistan, Russia agree on co-op in nuclear energy sector

2017-12-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The governments of Uzbekistan and Russia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

From the Russian side, the document was signed by Director General of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev, and from the Uzbek side - by Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otazhonov.

The agreement creates a legal basis for bilateral cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan regarding the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Promising directions include: creation of a national infrastructure and training of personnel for the nuclear energy of Uzbekistan, construction of nuclear power plants and research reactors in the country, as well as provision of support throughout the life cycle.