More rescuers dispatched for searching missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

2017-12-29 13:14 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Ten more rescuers of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan have joined the search for the missing mountain climbers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a message Dec. 29.