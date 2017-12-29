Azerbaijan’s Central Bank intends to keep inflation at low level (UPDATE)

2017-12-29 13:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 10:51)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) intends to keep inflation at 6-8 percent in 2018, says a CBA statement on main areas of monetary policy for 2018 and medium-term period, issued Dec. 29.

The statement says that for this purpose, the Central Bank is ready to use all the mechanisms and tools available to it.

“A number of foreign and domestic factors can create problems in achieving macroeconomic stability goals. First of all, they include oil prices in world markets that are very low as compared to the forecast, and worsening of the balance of payments as a result of a decrease in economic activity of Azerbaijan’s main trade partners,” says the statement.