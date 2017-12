Azerbaijani parliament passes new bill on armed forces

2017-12-29 13:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Parliament passed a new bill on the country’s armed forces in its third reading.

The bill was submitted for discussions at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament Dec. 29.

The bill consists of five sections and 16 articles.

