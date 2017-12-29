Uzbek silkworm breeders plan to harvest cocoons 3 times a year

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 29

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Silkworm breeders in Uzbekistan’s Navoiy region plan to harvest cocoons three times a year, the Uzbek Labor Ministry said in a message Dec. 29.

Given that the silkworm breeders of China have experience in harvesting cocoons up to four times a year, silkworm breeders of the Navoiy region decided to use the knowledge of their Chinese counterparts.

For this purpose, a large investment project worth $2 million, designed for 5 years, is being implemented jointly by Uzbekistan’s Navoiy Ipak Kurti Urugi LLC and China’s Shandong Guantong Silkworm Eggs Corporation.