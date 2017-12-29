Egypt's police kill militant tried to storm a Church in Cairo

2017-12-29 14:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Egyptian police forces killed a militant tried to storm a church in Helwan city, southern Cairo on Friday, eye witnesses told Egypt Today.



The militant opened fire at the security forces outside the Church of Great Martyr Mina in al-Maasara district in Helwan city and injured a policeman, but the guarding police thwarted his attack and shot him down.



The attack attempt was thwarted amid high security measures taken by the Ministry of Interior nationwide ahead of Christmas celebrations in Egypt.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news