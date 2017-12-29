Turkey inks loan agreement with Russia to buy S-400 systems

2017-12-29 14:14 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkey signed a loan agreement with Russia to purchase the S-400 Triumph air defense systems, the Turkish media reported Dec. 29.
Reportedly, the sides signed the loan agreement in Turkey.
Turkey will pay a part of the cost for S-400 through the loan, Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said earlier.
Turkey purchased four divisions of the S-400 air defense systems from Russia, CEO of Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov had said. Chemezov noted that the total purchase price was $2.5 billion and the first supplies are scheduled for late 2019-early 2020.