New TV channel to launch broadcasting in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

The National TV and Radio Council of Azerbaijan at its meeting announced Turkel TV LLC as the winner of the competition on opening of a nationwide television channel, which was held from November 16 to December 16, the Council said.

The new channel is granted an unlimited license for nationwide television broadcasting.