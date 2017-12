Bank of Baku employee steals $425,000, gets caught leaving country

2017-12-29 14:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The funds in the amount of $425,000 embezzled by an employee of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku OJSC have already been returned to the bank, Eldar Hamidov, acting chairman of the bank’s board, told Trend Dec. 29.

He said that there are no reasons for concern.