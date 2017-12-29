Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Muslims of Rohingja and Caribbean countries

2017-12-29 14:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan will send humanitarian aid worth $650,000 to Antigua and Barbuda and the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar in Bangladesh.

In accordance with the government's enactments, Kazakhstan will provide official humanitarian assistance in connection with the devastating hurricanes to Antigua and Barbuda in the amount of $50,000, as well as CARICOM (Caribbean Community) in the amount of $100,000, Kazakh media outlets reported.