Purchase of motor insurance policies now possible via Azerbaijan’s payment terminals

2017-12-29 15:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

It is noü possible to buy compulsory civil liability insurance policies for motor vehicles via MilliON payment terminals in Azerbaijan, a source in the Komtec Ltd. (a technical center for installation and service support of MilliON payment terminals) told Trend.

The source said that the service of payment for compulsory civil liability insurance policies for motor vehicles is available in the insurance services section of the terminal.