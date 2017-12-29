Iranian VP accuses opponents of planning anti-Rouhani protests

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A senior government official has accused the opponents of President Hassan Rouhani’s administration of being involved in organizing a recent protest in the city of Mahshad.

Addressing a gathering in Tehran Dec. 29, Iranian First Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri said all indexes of the economy are in a proper situation, but admitted that the prices of some products have recently increased and it is the government’s duty to correct the prices.

A number of people took to streets on Thursday to protest against high prices in the northeastern city of Mashhad, shouting slogans denouncing President Hassan Rouhani.

Similar protests were reportedly held in the western provinces of Kermanshah and Lorestan on Friday.

The first vice-president further accused the opponents of the administration of using the economic issues as a pretext, adding there are other motives behind the protests.

Jahangiri also warned that such moves will have consequences for the initiators, saying the initiators of the political protests will not be able to control the situation when these movements grow larger.

In the meantime, security officials have warned against organizing any protest in the capital Tehran, saying the law enforcement forces will take actions against gatherings.

