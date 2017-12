Depositors of Azerbaijan’s Demirbank OJSC to get compensations from February

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Compensations to depositors of Azerbaijan’s closed Demirbank OJSC will be paid from Feb. 1, 2018, the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) said Dec. 29.