Baku-Kazan plane makes emergency landing at Nizhny Novgorod airport

2017-12-29

The plane, flying from Baku to Kazan, has made an emergency landing in the Nizhny Novgorod city of Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reportedly, the reason of the plane’s unplanned landing was the heavy fog in Kazan.