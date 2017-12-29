Georgia’s economy grows 4.8% in 10 months

Georgia’s economy is growing steadily, reaching 4.8 percent growth in the first 10 months of 2017, show the latest data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Agenda reports.

Meanwhile, in November 2017, the estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 3.7 percent year-over-year (y/y).

Last month the estimated real GDP growth was registered in the following activities:

Hotels and restaurants

Real estate activities

Trade

Transport

On the other hand a decrease occurred in:

Construction

Manufacture of food products

Manufacture of basic metals