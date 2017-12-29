Which banks will operate on holidays in Azerbaijan?

2017-12-29 17:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Branches of Azerbaijani banks will operate for extended hours from December 31, 2017 to January 3, 2018, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) said in a message Dec. 29.

The message says that the banks will switch to this regime of operation at the regulator’s recommendation.

Thus, 139 branches of 24 banks in Baku and main tourism zones of the country will continue rendering services to tourists and residents of the country.

Meanwhile, a special monitoring group of FIMSA will work during the holidays and a hotline number will be active for any problems.