Turkey proud of Azerbaijan’s success - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is proud of Azerbaijan’s success, said Bulent Tufenkci, minister of customs and trade, the Turkish media reported Dec. 29.

He said that Azerbaijan is one of the most reliable trade and economic partners of Turkey.

Tufenkci said that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $2.4 billion in 2016.

“During 2016-2017, the trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan grew nine percent,” the minister said.

He also noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan are developing relations in the customs sphere.

