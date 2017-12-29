Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday targeted online retailer Amazon (AMZN.O) in a call for the country’s postal service to raise prices of shipments in order to recoup costs, Reuters reports.

“Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

