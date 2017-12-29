India rooftop restaurant fire kills 14 during birthday party

Fire swept through a rooftop restaurant in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai early on Friday, killing at least 14 people, most of them women attending a birthday party, including the celebrant who had just turned 28, police and family said, Reuters reports.

The fire department received a call about the blaze in a commercial building in the Kamala Mills district around 3 in the morning, an official said.

“The fire brigade and police are investigating the cause of the fire, but we still don’t know how it started,” a senior police officer told Reuters.

Kamala Mills is home to several corporate offices and is a major night life district, with several high-end pubs and restaurants opening up in recent years.

The fire started at a 1 Above, a popular bar-restaurant on the top floor, which engulfed the whole building in less than 30 minutes, media reported.