Ilham Aliyev decrees to establish professional holiday of ASAN Service employees

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to establish a professional holiday for ASAN Service employees December 29.

According to the decree, taking into account that the first ASAN Service center has been operating since December 29, 2012, every year December 29 will be celebrated as a professional holiday of ASAN Service employees.

