Hajiyev: Armenian parliament deputy head shows illiteracy in every statement

2017-12-29 18:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Deputy Chairman of the Armenian parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov, is apparently trying to follow the path of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan in making false statements, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.