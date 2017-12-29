Depositors of Azerbaijan’s Demirbank OJSC to get compensations from February (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Compensations to depositors of Azerbaijan’s closed Demirbank OJSC will be paid from Feb. 1, 2018, the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) said Dec. 29.

The depositors will be able to obtain compensations in branches of Kapital Bank OJSC, according to ADIF.

The volume of compensated deposits in Demirbank OJSC, the license of which was revoked on Dec. 23, totals 63.5 million manats, while the volume of uncompensated deposits amounts to 28.3 million manats.