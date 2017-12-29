Azerbaijani deputy economy minister talks creation of agency for development of SMEs

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The activities to be implemented after the launch of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan will give an additional impetus to further development of this sphere, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov told Trend Dec. 29.

He said the Agency will support the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the country, provide a range of services to the SMEs, coordinate and regulate the services of state bodies in this field.

"The main functions of the Agency will be the development of SMEs in the country, the enlightenment of entrepreneurs, the protection of their rights, as well as support for marketing and sales of products produced by SMEs, the creation of business plans," the deputy minister said.

Mammadov added that the Agency will also render financial support to SMEs.