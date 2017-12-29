Over 40,000 people left Armenia in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

As of the second half of 2017, about 200,000 Armenian citizens left the country either for a permanent place of residence or to work abroad, demographer Ruben Yeganyan said at a meeting with reporters Dec. 29, the Armenian media reported.

“According to the research data, over 35 percent of households participated in migration processes in the last 3-4 years,” Yeganyan said. “In 2016, 37,500 people left Armenia, but this number amounted to over 40,000 in 2017.”